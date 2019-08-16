Arrest made in relation to New Brighton incident
Friday, 16 August 2019, 6:41 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Arrest made in relation to New Brighton
incident"
Attribute to Acting District Commander
Superintendent Mike Johnson:
The Canterbury Armed
Offenders Squad have located and arrested the 21-year-old
man who we were seeking in relation to the death of a man in
New Brighton on Wednesday, 7 August.
The investigation
into the death continues.
We would like to thank members
of the public in Canterbury for their assistance and
understanding while Police have made proactive enquiries to
locate him.
Our thoughts are with the family and friends
of the deceased at this
time.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop. 20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
There Is A Field: Reimagining Biodiversity In Aotearoa
We are in a moment of existential peril, with interconnected climate and biodiversity crises converging on a global scale to drive most life on Earth to the brink of extinction. However, our current worldview and political paradigm renders us incapable of responding adequately due to its disconnected and divisive default settings.
These massive challenges can, however, be reframed as a once in a lifetime opportunity to fundamentally change how humanity relates to nature and to each other. Read on The Dig>>
The Dig: Scoop’s Engaged Journalism Platform Launches
The Scoop Ecosystem has grown bigger with the launch of The Dig - a new public interest, in-depth, Engaged Journalism platform. More>>