"Arrest made in relation to New Brighton incident"

Attribute to Acting District Commander Superintendent Mike Johnson:

The Canterbury Armed Offenders Squad have located and arrested the 21-year-old man who we were seeking in relation to the death of a man in New Brighton on Wednesday, 7 August.

The investigation into the death continues.

We would like to thank members of the public in Canterbury for their assistance and understanding while Police have made proactive enquiries to locate him.

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this time.

