Man in custody following serious incident in Gore

"Man in custody following serious incident in Gore "

Attribute to Southern District Commander Superintendent Paul Basham

Police can advise the 24-year-old man wanted in relation to the serious incident in Gore on Wednesday night has been arrested.

Following Police enquiries the man was located at a property in the Te Tipua area around 3pm this afternoon, and taken into custody.

Officers are currently speaking to him and we expect charges to be laid in due course.

One of the Police-issued Glock pistols stolen during the serious incident in Gore on Wednesday night has been recovered at the same Te Tipua property.

A quantity of ammunition was also found at the property, and the firearm will be subject to forensic examination as part of the ongoing investigation.

At this stage the second stolen Police firearm remains outstanding.

Officers are actively working to locate it and are currently following positive leads of enquiry.

I can assure the community that our absolute focus remains on its safe recovery.

Since the serious incident occurred on Wednesday evening Southern Police with support of Police national specialist teams have worked relentlessly to safely resolve this situation.

I would like to commend the officers involved for their work in bringing this man into custody.

The job is not finished, and we encourage anyone with information to come forward and talk to us.

Anyone potentially involved in hiding or disposing of this firearm should know that there is now a relentless focus on finding it, and that Police are willing to work constructively with anyone who can assist with these enquiries.

We encourage them to call Police on 111, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

I would like to thank the community for their patience and assistance throughout this operation.

Their support of the work of Police is integral to achieving safe and successful outcomes.

Details on likely charges and any court appearance date are yet to be confirmed.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

