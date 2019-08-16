Ohakune Carrot Park nominated for 2nd major Award in a year

Ohakune Carrot Park nominated for 2nd major Award in a year

The Ohakune Carrot Adventure Park has been named a finalist in the 2019 Kiwi Choice Award in the Beautiful Award - Kiwi Choice category.

The Kiwi Choice Award celebrates a favourite public spot in New Zealand such as a beach, a park or a look out, a waterfall, a lake or a walking track.

Anyone in New Zealand can nominate his or her favourite spot, with the award being presented to the local council who governs the winning location.

Each finalist must demonstrate sustainable and environmentally conscious behaviours across four key areas being:

· Litter Prevention and Waste Minimisation,

· Community Beautification,

· Recycling Projects and

· Sustainable Tourism.

Team Leader Property Rebecca Van Orden said that the Ohakune community are very excited that the Carrot Park has achieved recognition in a major community space award for a second time in a year.

"Earlier this year the Carrot Park won the Aotearoa NZ Parks Health Park Award," she said.

"Achieving a second nomination within 12 months highlights how much people are enjoying the Park and its value as an asset to the Ohakune community.

It is also further worthy recognition of the on-going hard work and commitment by the Ohakune community to creating such a unique, fun public space.

The second finalist in the Kiwi Choice category and our competition to win the award is the Otumuheke Hot Stream in Taupo which is great news for the region.

The winner will be announced on Thursday 24 October 2019."

Clive Manley

Chief Executive

Ruapehu District Council

© Scoop Media

