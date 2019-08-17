Waikato Police make arrest following homicide investigation

"Waikato Police make arrest following homicide investigation"

Attribute to Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley, Waikato District Crime Manager:

Waikato Police investigating the death of a 33-year-old man following a serious incident in Raglan have arrested a man overnight.

At around 11pm, Police carried out a search warrant at a rural Waikato address.

A 23-year-old man was located at the address and has been arrested in connection to the death.

He has been charged with a number of serious offences including Murder, Aggravated Robbery and Threatens to Kill and will be appearing in the Hamilton District Court later this morning.

Police are now in a position to confirm the identity of the man who was killed.

He was 33-year-old Sean McKinnon, from Australia.

The family has been spoken to by Police this morning and advised of the arrest.

This is a traumatic time for his family and his partner and the New Zealand Police we will do everything we can to provide them with support they need.

I want to thank those in our community who contacted Police with information and assisted us with our investigation.

I also want to acknowledge the hard work from the investigators involved in this case.

It is because of their dedicated efforts and the assistance from the public that Police were able to make an arrest within 24 hours.

We know this was an alarming incident that shocked people right across New Zealand and overseas.

We want to reassure the community that the safety of our community is our priority and we will do everything we can to find those responsible for serious crimes and hold them to account.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

