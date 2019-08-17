Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hamilton: Week on our streets

Saturday, 17 August 2019, 10:19 am
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Week on our streets

Hamilton City Council is undertaking work on streets in various parts of the city over the next week to address safety issues and meet routine maintenance requirements.

All of this work is weather dependent and may be deferred in the event of rain.

Road users are encouraged to use alternative routes on the dates listed below if possible, to minimise traffic build-up and delays. However, where required, traffic management will be in place to ensure road users (including people on bikes and pedestrians) can navigate these areas safely while work is underway.

Thank you for your patience and understanding while these works are taking place – it is appreciated.

Upcoming maintenance and renewal projects:

Milling and paving on Te Rapa Rd
We’re undertaking milling and paving work from the intersection of Eagle Way/The Base Parade/Te Rapa Rd to the roundabout of Church Rd/Te Kowhai Rd/Te Rapa Rd. This work will be carried out at night from 6pm to 5am on 18 and 19 August. The road will be closed while work is underway and detours will be in place.

Ongoing projects:

Upgrade of traffic signals at intersection of Anzac Pde/Grey St
We’re continuing to upgrade the traffic signals at the intersection of Anzac Pde and Grey St. Most of this work will be carried out at night between the hours of 6pm and 5am. The work started last Sunday 11 August and is expected to take around one month to complete. Lane closures, detours and minor delays should be expected while the work is taking place.


Te Aroha St/Grey St roundabout
Delays continue to be expected over the next week at the Grey St/Te Aroha St roundabout to allow for the installation of thermoprint (coloured surfacing) on the new raised pedestrian platforms. This work will be undertaken during the hours of 9am-3pm but only if the weather is fine. When work is underway, a four-way stop/go will in in place and motorists are advised to use an alternative route if possible. Works are on track to be completed by next Friday 23 August, however this is weather dependent.


Improvements to the intersection of London St /Barton St and London St/Harwood St
Work continues at the intersection of London St and Barton St and London St/Harwood in the central city. This involves installing two raised pedestrian platforms – one at the London/Barton St intersection and the other at the London/Harwood St intersection. We will also be upgrading the footpath and berms in these areas. The majority of the work is taking place between the hours of 7am and 5:30pm, Monday to Friday and is due to be completed by 13 September 2019. However, on Friday 15 and Saturday 16 August, new stormwater drainage assets are being installed across Harwood St and a section of the road will need to be closed between the hours of 7am and 6pm in order to complete this work. While traffic will still be able to enter the northern end of Harwood St during the road closure period, they will not be able to enter or exit through the southern end of London St.

Looking ahead:

Claudelands Bridge – work starting soon
Physical works for an innovative transport project along the length of Claudelands Rd including Claudelands Bridge are on track to start on Monday 26 August. The project will introduce a slower speed environment (30km/h) across the length of Claudelands Rd and new road markings to encourage motorists and people on bikes to share the road safely together, freeing up footpaths for pedestrians. Work will be carried out between the hours of 7pm and 6am and the bridge will be closed to motorists while work is underway. The footpaths will remain open and accessible at all times.

Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
