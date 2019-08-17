Horowhenua Flooding Event - Media Update 2

Flooding Event - Media Update 2 - 17 August 2019

Media Release #02 – Horowhenua flooding

17 August 2019, 4.30pm

A number of roads remain closed in Horowhenua due to flooding. These are:

- Easton Way

- Okarito Avenue

- Newport Street

- Buller Road

One property has been flooded with sewage and have self-evacuated.

Council Officers are continuing to contact properties identified as at risk, but at this stage no one is needing assistance.

More sandbags have been acquired and Contractors and Council Officers are continuing to respond to calls for sandbags, which are being provided to residences and businesses at risk.

It is requested that the public stay off the roads, particularly in North East Levin, as there is still significant surface flooding in the area.

The MetService have forecast for the rain to now subside.

If assistance is needed urgently please call the Emergency Operations Centre on 06 366 1059, or Council’s Main line on 06 366 0999.

Another update will be provided at 5.30pm

END

