Update: Raglan homicide

"Update: Raglan homicide"

Attributable to Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley:

Waikato Police investigating the murder of 33-year-old Sean McKinnon continue to piece together the events of early Friday morning.

Police are still working in the Waikato area gathering forensic evidence.

The firearm used in the shooting has not yet been recovered, and locating it remains a priority for Police.

Officers have also been conducting reassurance patrols in the Raglan and Gordonton areas to ensure the public is safe and feels safe.

Mr McKinnon’s partner and his family continue to be supported by Police and Victim Support.

They do not wish to speak to media at this stage and request privacy.

The Coroner and Police are working to ensure that Mr McKinnon is returned to his family in accordance with their wishes.

As part of our ongoing inquiries, Police are looking for anyone who may have seen any hitchhikers in the Gordonton – Whitikahu area during daylight hours on Friday.

Particularly, if any motorists that travelled this route on Friday have dashcam footage, Police would like to hear from you.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

