Brief relief from the wet but still cold



MetService News Release

18 August 2019

Brief relief from the wet but still cold

A cold front moved up the country during Saturday, bringing a spell of cold, wet and windy weather. Many parts of New Zealand experienced brief heavy rain, with Levin recording 16.6mm in one hour and 36.6mm over Saturday. The front also brought a dusting of snow to the Desert Road, and some of the higher South Island passes. Though the wet weather is over for now for most, temperatures remain cold for the next couple of days.

MetService meteorologist Andrew James explains, "This front was the leading edge of a colder airmass, so it’s already cold. There is a ridge of high pressure behind this cold front, which leads to plenty of clear skies and light winds. Temperatures will be even lower overnight tonight and tomorrow as there won’t be much cloud to provide insulation."

"There will be widespread frosts and there could be black ice on roads as well, so take care if you’re driving," James continued.

This ridge remains over Aotearoa through to the end of Monday, and the country is then affected by a series of fronts and troughs; Kiwis will notice a general deteriorating trend in the weather during the week.

© Scoop Media

