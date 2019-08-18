Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Phil Goff re-election campaign launch

Sunday, 18 August 2019, 1:30 pm
Press Release: Phil Goff

Phil Goff to prioritise clean transport, environment, climate change in next term

Phil Goff launched his re-election campaign today, with protecting Auckland’s environment and tackling climate change key priorities for his second term.

Mr Goff also emphasised that this is a mayoral election of starkly contrasting values and visions for Auckland’s future.

The Mayor’s first term included record levels of investment to protect and enhance Auckland’s environment. This included work to dramatically reduce sewage overflows within a decade as opposed to 30 years, a massive increase in funds to stop kauri dieback spreading and pest eradication. He also surpassed a pledge to plant a million native trees. The Mayor also promised to lead a campaign to ban plastic bags, which he advocated for, and the Government enacted last month.

“Aucklanders have a clear choice this mayoral election,” said Phil Goff. “As Mayor, I will work to safeguard our children’s future and our city’s environment and move Auckland towards being a 21st-century city that competes with the best cities globally.

“My opponent is stuck in the past, and has no answers for the congestion, pollution and climate change challenges Auckland faces now.

“Spending more time in traffic jams while our city chokes on petrol fumes is not the future Aucklanders want, but that will be the result if my opponent is elected.

“A Tamihere mayoralty will set Auckland back; my next term will take Auckland forward.

“I’m really proud of my record to protect our environment over the last three years, but there is so much more to be done so we can leave our children and grandchildren a decent legacy.

“Part of leaving a good legacy for future generations is acting on our most pressing issue – climate change. Transport emissions make up 47% of overall carbon emissions. That has to change, and we need to take responsibly and lead that change.

“Contrary to what my opponent says, there is no war on cars, but there is one on the congestion that hinders people from getting around the city, and on pollution.

“While I am pleased we are planting over 2.5 million trees in six years, we can’t just plant our way out of climate change – we need to reduce emissions.

“Council must take the lead. This is why, under my mayoralty, from next year Council will purchase only electric and hybrid vehicles for its passenger cars.

“I have also started discussions with Government, so we can bring forward by years the conversion of our bus fleet to electric and hydrogen.

“Under my mayoralty, the days of dirty diesel buses on Auckland’s streets will be numbered.

“I will also be pushing for the electrification of the railway from Papakura to Pukekohe under the Auckland Transport Alignment Project to start as early as next year.

“Clean transport is a key part to tackling our climate change and environmental challenges, as well as making our city a better place to live.

“I am the only candidate in this election showing leadership and vision on these issues,” said Mr Goff.


Phil Goff to prioritise clean transport, environment, climate change in next term

Policy document by Phil Goff.

In my second term as Mayor, I propose that:

From 2020, Auckland Council will only purchase electric or hybrid passenger vehicles. Council cars tend to be highly used as they are part of a shared fleet. Therefore, each car we convert to electric or hybrid will have a compounding impact on reducing carbon emissions.

Council’s current fleet optimisation plan, at my request, will see a reduction in fleet car numbers. It is expected that over the lifetime of this policy capital costs for electric and hybrid procurement will come down. With current pricing, this policy will cost between $6-6.5 million with higher capital costs more than offset by operating costs being cheaper.

Auckland Transport accelerates converting Auckland’s bus fleet from diesel to electric. Currently Auckland Transport only operates 3 electric buses with plans for a dozen more over the next year.

With buses emitting most of the carbon emissions coming from public transport, a progressive and rapid electrification will cut emissions as well as black carbon levels which are high in the middle of the city centre.

While capital costs for electric buses can be much higher than diesel buses, operating costs are up to 50% lower. In order to reduce the capital costs, I have already started discussions with Government to extend its electric rebate scheme to buses. This additional support on capital costs will help us to bring forward the purchase of electric buses.

We work with Government to accelerate the start of electrification of the trainline from Papakura to Pukekohe within two years. This will not only reduce our emissions but also eliminate the need for a transfer for those travelling between Pukekohe and Papakura.

We work with Government on an action plan that would enable New Zealand to achieve key measures to reduce carbon emissions including:

o Electrifying a third of cars on our roads before 2030, a goal achieved by Norway in 2019.

o Raising pollution emission standards on new cars by 2030 to the levels set in Japan in 2014.

o Improving car occupancy from an average level of occupancy of 1.5 now to 2 by 2030. Achieving these goals will be necessary for Auckland to reduce carbon emissions to levels required worldwide to keep global warming to 1.5 C

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop. 20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Phil Goff on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


There Is A Field: Reimagining Biodiversity In Aotearoa

We are in a moment of existential peril, with interconnected climate and biodiversity crises converging on a global scale to drive most life on Earth to the brink of extinction. However, our current worldview and political paradigm renders us incapable of responding adequately due to its disconnected and divisive default settings.

These massive challenges can, however, be reframed as a once in a lifetime opportunity to fundamentally change how humanity relates to nature and to each other. Read on The Dig>>

The Dig: Scoop’s Engaged Journalism Platform Launches
The Scoop Ecosystem has grown bigger with the launch of The Dig - a new public interest, in-depth, Engaged Journalism platform. More>>

 

Unscoped Or Missed Damage: Resolution For Canterbury Owners Of On-Sold Homes

People with over-cap on-sold* properties in Canterbury can now apply for a Government payment so they can get on and repair their homes. More>>

ALSO:

Hamilton-Auckland: First Urban Growth Partnership Signed

New Zealand’s first urban growth partnership between the Government, local councils and mana whenua was signed at a meeting of mayors, chairs and ministers in Hampton Downs today. More>>

ALSO:

Vote On Action Next Week: Secondary Principals Walk From Negotiations

“Unfortunately we consider there is no further value in continuing negotiations at this point. The government has not been able to table an offer that will be acceptable to our members.” More>>

Patrol Car Stolen, Glocks Taken: Manhunt In Gore

The driver rammed the patrol car before fleeing on foot with Police chasing, also on foot. The man has then circled back around, stolen the patrol vehicle, which had the keys left in it, and rammed another Police car... Two Police-issued Glock pistols were stolen. More>>

ALSO:

"Shocking And Dangerous": Accused Mosque Shooter's Prison Letter Posted Online

The man accused of the Christchurch mosque attacks has sent seven letters from prison and had two others withheld, Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis says. Corrections has now blocked the accused gunman from sending or receiving mail... More>>

ALSO:

Standing On List Only: Paula Bennett To Run National’s Election Campaign

The National Party is pleased to announce the appointment of Paula Bennett as our Campaign Chair for the 2020 General Election, President Peter Goodfellow says. More>>

Waiver For State Care Inquiry: Historic Abuse Survivors 'Can Speak Freely'

Abuse in state care survivors can take part in the forthcoming Royal Commission proceedings without being bound by any confidentiality obligations to Crown agencies under their historic claim settlements, Minister of State Services Chris Hipkins said. More>>

ALSO:

Trail Trial: Sexual Violence Court Reduces Lead-Up Times And Trauma

An evaluation of New Zealand’s first sexual violence court has confirmed that the approach taken in the judge-led pilot considerably reduces the time that cases take to reach trial. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 