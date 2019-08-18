Police appeal for information following Queenstown incident

Please attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Malcolm Inglis, Officer in Charge of Central Otago-Lakes CIB:

Police are appealing for information after two men were seriously injured in central Queenstown early this morning.

Police were called to reports of a fight in Camp Street at around 2.20am.

The fight followed some sort of confrontation between two groups and is reported to have involved up to 15 people.

Two men received stab wounds and were flown to Dunedin Hospital.

One is reported to be in a critical condition and one is serious.



One other man was hit by a bottle during the fight and may be injured.

He is yet to make himself known to Police.



There were a considerable number of people and vehicles passing through the area at the time.

Police would like to hear from anyone who either witnessed or was involved in this incident.

If you can help, please call 105.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



Police are also asking for anyone who locates a knife in the Queenstown CBD to notify us immediately on 111.

