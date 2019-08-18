Aggravated robbery - Ferry Road, Woolston

Police are appealing for information following the aggravated robbery of a Night & Day dairy on Ferry Road, Woolston.

Around 2.30am yesterday three men armed with hammers entered the store.

All three offenders wore masks and dark clothing.

They left on foot with cash and cigarettes.

While the victim was not injured in the incident, they are understandably very shaken and receiving support.

Anyone who saw the alleged offenders in the area at the time, or has any other information that may assist this investigation is urged to call 105 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

