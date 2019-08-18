Aggravated robbery - Ferry Road, Woolston
Sunday, 18 August 2019, 3:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Aggravated robbery - Ferry Road, Woolston"
Police are
appealing for information following the aggravated robbery
of a Night & Day dairy on Ferry Road, Woolston.
Around
2.30am yesterday three men armed with hammers entered the
store.
All three offenders wore masks and dark
clothing.
They left on foot with cash and
cigarettes.
While the victim was not injured in the
incident, they are understandably very shaken and receiving
support.
Anyone who saw the alleged offenders in the area
at the time, or has any other information that may assist
this investigation is urged to call 105 or call
Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555
111.
