Serious crash, Brightwater
Monday, 19 August 2019, 8:20 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are at the scene of a crash in Brightwater which
has happened some time overnight.
Emergency services were
notified around 6:50am today of a single vehicle that had
left the road on Main Road Spring Grove, between Barton Lane
and Telenius Road.
The sole occupant of the blue hatchback
car has been taken to hospital in a serious
condition.
Traffic control is in place while emergency
services work at the scene.
Anyone who may have seen the
crash, or the car, overnight is asked to contact Richmond
Police on
105.
ENDS
