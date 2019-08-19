Serious crash, Brightwater

Police are at the scene of a crash in Brightwater which has happened some time overnight.

Emergency services were notified around 6:50am today of a single vehicle that had left the road on Main Road Spring Grove, between Barton Lane and Telenius Road.

The sole occupant of the blue hatchback car has been taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Traffic control is in place while emergency services work at the scene.

Anyone who may have seen the crash, or the car, overnight is asked to contact Richmond Police on 105.

