Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Stratford District voters get a choice this Election

Monday, 19 August 2019, 9:09 am
Press Release: Stratford District Council

Twenty one people have put their hands up to stand as a candidate in the Stratford District Council elections this October.

This is a record high number for nominations through Council since the existence of the urban and rural wards in 2007.

When the deadline for nominations passed at midday Friday 16 August 2019 there were:

• 3 nominations for Mayor
• 7 nominations for Rural Ward Councillors
• 13 nominations for Urban Ward Councillors
• 1 nomination for Stratford Constituency on Taranaki Regional Council
• 1 nomination for Taranaki District Health Board

Stratford District Council Chief Executive Sven Hanne says he was excited to see the level of interest from the community raise significantly throughout the nomination period.

“We challenged the district to stand up, and it seems it has worked,” said Mr Hanne. “It’s great to know our community will get a choice when it comes to voting time.”

In comparison, the 2016 elections had:• 1 nomination for Mayor• 5 nominations for Rural Ward Councillors• 10 nominations for Urban Ward Councillors
Community members will have the opportunity to meet candidates at an event on Wednesday 18 September at 7pm in the TSB Chambers of the Stratford War Memorial Hall. This ‘Meet the Candidates’ evening is being hosted by Stratford Press in association with the Stratford District Council.

View the full list here: stratford.govt.nz/council/your-council/electoral-info/candidates-standing-for-election

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop. 20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Stratford District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Welfare: More Measures To Help Those Facing Homelessness

The Government has announced additional measures to prevent and reduce homelessness focused on ensuring at-risk individuals and whānau have access to stable housing and continue to stay housed.

Associate Minister of Housing, Kris Faafoi, and Minister of Social Development, Carmel Sepuloni, have announced $54 million in Government funding for initiatives which will support at-risk individuals and whānau to stay in their existing tenancies.

The funding will also provide additional wrap around services. More>>

ALSO:

.

 
 

Pacific Island Forum: Australia v Everyone Else On Climate Action

Traditionally, communiques capture the consensus reached at the meeting. In this case, the division on display between Australia and the Pacific meant the only commitment is to commission yet another report into what action needs to be taken. More>>

ALSO:

Unscoped Or Missed Damage: Resolution For Canterbury Owners Of On-Sold Homes

People with over-cap on-sold* properties in Canterbury can now apply for a Government payment so they can get on and repair their homes. More>>

ALSO:

Hamilton-Auckland: First Urban Growth Partnership Signed

New Zealand’s first urban growth partnership between the Government, local councils and mana whenua was signed at a meeting of mayors, chairs and ministers in Hampton Downs today. More>>

ALSO:

Vote On Action Next Week: Secondary Principals Walk From Negotiations

“Unfortunately we consider there is no further value in continuing negotiations at this point. The government has not been able to table an offer that will be acceptable to our members.” More>>

Patrol Car Stolen, Glocks Taken: Manhunt In Gore

The driver rammed the patrol car before fleeing on foot with Police chasing, also on foot. The man has then circled back around, stolen the patrol vehicle, which had the keys left in it, and rammed another Police car... Two Police-issued Glock pistols were stolen. More>>

ALSO:

"Shocking And Dangerous": Accused Mosque Shooter's Prison Letter Posted Online

The man accused of the Christchurch mosque attacks has sent seven letters from prison and had two others withheld, Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis says. Corrections has now blocked the accused gunman from sending or receiving mail... More>>

ALSO:

Standing On List Only: Paula Bennett To Run National’s Election Campaign

The National Party is pleased to announce the appointment of Paula Bennett as our Campaign Chair for the 2020 General Election, President Peter Goodfellow says. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 