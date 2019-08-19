Update - Homicide Investigation, Kapiti
Monday, 19 August 2019, 10:54 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A 48-year-old man has been charged with murder in relation
to the death of a woman on the Kapiti Coast on Saturday 17
August.
His case was heard in the Wellington District
Court this morning where he was remanded in custody.
The
two scene examinations have now been
completed.
