Homicide investigation launched following serious assault
Monday, 19 August 2019, 11:08 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Homicide investigation launched following serious assault,
Hawke’s Bay
Police can confirm a 22-year-old woman
has died following a serious assault in Hastings last
Thursday, and a homicide investigation has been
launched.
The woman died Sunday afternoon, and a number of
people are assisting Police with their enquiries.
As part
of these inquiries, Police need to speak to 26-year-old
Ranapera Taumata.
Taumata has a warrant to arrest, and
Police have concerns for his wellbeing.
Police request any
information on his whereabouts.
Police also appeal to
Taumata to come forward.
If you can assist please call
Detective Sergeant Greg Simmons, Hawkes Bay CIB on 06 211
3525.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on
0800 555
111.
