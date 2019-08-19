Homicide investigation launched following serious assault

Homicide investigation launched following serious assault, Hawke’s Bay



Police can confirm a 22-year-old woman has died following a serious assault in Hastings last Thursday, and a homicide investigation has been launched.

The woman died Sunday afternoon, and a number of people are assisting Police with their enquiries.

As part of these inquiries, Police need to speak to 26-year-old Ranapera Taumata.

Taumata has a warrant to arrest, and Police have concerns for his wellbeing.

Police request any information on his whereabouts.

Police also appeal to Taumata to come forward.

If you can assist please call Detective Sergeant Greg Simmons, Hawkes Bay CIB on 06 211 3525.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

ENDS

