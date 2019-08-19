Serious crash, Taranaki

South Road/SH 3 in Taranaki is likely to be closed for most of the day following a serious crash.

The crash between a truck and a car happened at 10am, about 10km south of Hawera.

There are serious injuries reported.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

There are currently no suitable diversions so motorists are advised to avoid travelling this route if possible.

Updates will be provided when available.

