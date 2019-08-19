Serious crash, Taranaki
Monday, 19 August 2019, 11:38 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
South Road/SH 3 in Taranaki is likely to be closed for
most of the day following a serious crash.
The crash
between a truck and a car happened at 10am, about 10km south
of Hawera.
There are serious injuries reported.
The
Serious Crash Unit has been notified.
There are currently
no suitable diversions so motorists are advised to avoid
travelling this route if possible.
Updates will be
provided when
available.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop. 20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Gordon Campbell: On The Hong Kong Protest Movement
Nearly ten weeks after the huge Hong Kong protests began, managing to still get 1.7 million people onto the streets in the rain is a testament to how strong the pro-democracy movement has become...
The pro-democracy protests enjoy huge support among Hong Kong’s youth, partly because the democratic systems currently at risk have only a limited time span. More>>