UPDATE 2 - Raglan homicide

Attributable to Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley:

Waikato Police investigating Sean McKinnon’s murder continue to appeal to anyone with CCTV or dash cameras and anyone who may have seen hitchhikers in the Gordonton – Whitikahu area on Friday to come forward.

We’re especially interested in any person who was in the area hitchhiking or walking along that road during Friday to make themselves known to Police, so we can eliminate those sightings from our enquiries.

We are working through a large amount of information provided by the public so far, and would continue to ask anyone who has any information, no matter how small, to come forward.

We have a dedicated team who remain focused on forming an accurate picture of the events of Friday, in order to get answers for Mr McKinnon’s family and the wider public.

This includes working to locate the firearm used, which remains outstanding, and conducting scene examinations and area enquiries across Waikato.

For operational reasons we are not in a position to detail exactly where these enquiries are being made.

A post-mortem was completed over the weekend, and Mr McKinnon has been returned to his family.

They, and his partner, remain in New Zealand for the time being and continue to receive support from Police and Victim Support.

While they appreciate the support they have received from across New Zealand and overseas, they do not wish to speak with media at this time.

His partner says she is focused on gathering her thoughts on the memories she has with Sean and the time they spent together before the tragic events of Friday morning.

