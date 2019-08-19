Update – Recent aggravated robberies, Christchurch

Please attribute to Detective Sergeant Brad Greenstreet:

Police continue to investigate recent aggravated robberies that have occurred in Christchurch.

In the last week, three aggravated robberies have occurred in Riccarton, Woolston and Linwood.

At around 8:50pm on Monday 12 August, four people entered the Riccarton Liquorland, one armed with a hammer, and stole cash, cigarettes and alcohol.

At around 2:30am on Saturday 17 August three men, two of whom were armed with hammers, entered the Night and Day on Ferry Road in Woolston, and stole cigarettes.

Later that same day, at around 7:45pm, three men, one who was armed with a hammer, entered the Woodham Road Liquor Store by smashing their way through a locked rear entry door.

While there are some similarities, there is no evidence at present to confirm the robberies are linked however Police are keeping an open mind.

No one was injured in any of these incidents, however the victims are all understandably very shaken and are all being provided support.

It is always a concern to Police when victims going about their job are subjected to violence in their place of work and we are working hard to ensure these offenders are held to account.

Anyone in these situations should ensure their own personal safety is the top priority and then call 111 as soon as possible.

Police continue to urge members of the public with any information about these robberies to come forward and contact Police on 105.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



