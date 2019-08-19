Fatal crash, Taranaki
Monday, 19 August 2019, 3:12 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm that one of the people involved in a
serious crash on State Highway 3 south of Hawera today has
died.
No one else was injured.
The road re-opened around
2:45pm with a reduced speed in place - motorists are advised
to have patience and expect delays in the area, as traffic
is backed
up.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop. 20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Gordon Campbell: On The Hong Kong Protest Movement
Nearly ten weeks after the huge Hong Kong protests began, managing to still get 1.7 million people onto the streets in the rain is a testament to how strong the pro-democracy movement has become...
The pro-democracy protests enjoy huge support among Hong Kong’s youth, partly because the democratic systems currently at risk have only a limited time span. More>>