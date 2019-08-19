Not long to go for feedback on proposed plan changes

Environment Canterbury has reminded all Cantabrians, and particularly those living in South Canterbury and Waimakariri, that there is now less than a month to lodge submissions to Plan Change 7 to the Land & Water Regional Plan (LWRP) and Plan Change 2 to the Waimakariri River Regional Plan. Submissions must be received by 5pm on 13 September 2019.

Chair Steve Lowndes said the proposals based on work with communities over a considerable period were “very significant”.

Plan Change 7 includes proposed rules that cover the whole region and others that apply only to the Orari Temuka Opihi Pareora (OTOP) and Waimakariri zones.

“Something so wide ranging will definitely have an impact on people and communities throughout the region, particularly in these areas north and south of greater Christchurch,” Steve Lowndes said.

For example, the Waimakariri part of the plan change incorporates provisions intended to limit nutrient discharges from farms progressively over a number of decades.

“These are particularly important proposals, but there are also many others – some covering the whole region,” he said. “It is pleasing to see communities in areas such as coastal Waimakariri identifying proposed rules that may affect them and asking for information and guidance via drop-in sessions and other means. Industry organisations are also stepping up to the plate for their members.

“I strongly encourage everyone in Canterbury to check out the plan change, see if it might affect them and if it does send in a submission. In this way, we will end up with the best possible outcomes the whole community can live with.”

How to make a submission on proposed Plan Change 7 Submissions can be made by:

• email to mailroom@ecan.govt.nz with “Plan Change 7 to the LWRP Submission” in the subject line - Please use this form for your submission (PDF File, 453.99KB)

• post to PO Box 345, Christchurch 8140 - Please use this form for your submission (PDF File, 453.99KB)

• Or via the ePlan portal

How to make a submission on proposed Plan Change 2

Submissions can be made by :

• email to mailroom@ecan.govt.nz with “Plan Change 2 to the WRRP Submission” in the subject line - Please use this form for your submission (PDF File, 454.86KB)

• post to PO Box 345, Christchurch 8140 - Please use this form for your submission (PDF File, 454.86KB)

• Or via the ePlan portal

Find out more

• Plan Change 7 and Plan Change 2 - What you need to know

• Proposed Plan Change 7

• Proposed Plan Change 2

The period for submissions on Proposed Plan Change 2 to the WRRP closes on 13 September 2019

© Scoop Media