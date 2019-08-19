Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Not long to go for feedback on proposed plan changes

Monday, 19 August 2019, 4:00 pm
Press Release: Environment Canterbury

Environment Canterbury has reminded all Cantabrians, and particularly those living in South Canterbury and Waimakariri, that there is now less than a month to lodge submissions to Plan Change 7 to the Land & Water Regional Plan (LWRP) and Plan Change 2 to the Waimakariri River Regional Plan. Submissions must be received by 5pm on 13 September 2019.

Chair Steve Lowndes said the proposals based on work with communities over a considerable period were “very significant”.

Plan Change 7 includes proposed rules that cover the whole region and others that apply only to the Orari Temuka Opihi Pareora (OTOP) and Waimakariri zones.

“Something so wide ranging will definitely have an impact on people and communities throughout the region, particularly in these areas north and south of greater Christchurch,” Steve Lowndes said.

For example, the Waimakariri part of the plan change incorporates provisions intended to limit nutrient discharges from farms progressively over a number of decades.

“These are particularly important proposals, but there are also many others – some covering the whole region,” he said. “It is pleasing to see communities in areas such as coastal Waimakariri identifying proposed rules that may affect them and asking for information and guidance via drop-in sessions and other means. Industry organisations are also stepping up to the plate for their members.

“I strongly encourage everyone in Canterbury to check out the plan change, see if it might affect them and if it does send in a submission. In this way, we will end up with the best possible outcomes the whole community can live with.”

How to make a submission on proposed Plan Change 7 Submissions can be made by:
• email to mailroom@ecan.govt.nz with “Plan Change 7 to the LWRP Submission” in the subject line - Please use this form for your submission (PDF File, 453.99KB)
• post to PO Box 345, Christchurch 8140 - Please use this form for your submission (PDF File, 453.99KB)
Or via the ePlan portal

How to make a submission on proposed Plan Change 2
Submissions can be made by :
• email to mailroom@ecan.govt.nz with “Plan Change 2 to the WRRP Submission” in the subject line - Please use this form for your submission (PDF File, 454.86KB)
• post to PO Box 345, Christchurch 8140 - Please use this form for your submission (PDF File, 454.86KB)
Or via the ePlan portal

Find out more
Plan Change 7 and Plan Change 2 - What you need to know
Proposed Plan Change 7
Proposed Plan Change 2
The period for submissions on Proposed Plan Change 2 to the WRRP closes on 13 September 2019

© Scoop Media

Find more from Environment Canterbury on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Hong Kong Protest Movement

Nearly ten weeks after the huge Hong Kong protests began, managing to still get 1.7 million people onto the streets in the rain is a testament to how strong the pro-democracy movement has become...

The pro-democracy protests enjoy huge support among Hong Kong’s youth, partly because the democratic systems currently at risk have only a limited time span. More>>

ALSO:

 
 

Welfare: More Measures To Help Those Facing Homelessness

Ministers have announced $54 million in Government funding for initiatives which will support at-risk individuals and whānau to stay in their existing tenancies. The funding will also provide additional wrap around services. More>>

ALSO:


Corrections: New Strategy On Māori Reoffending And imprisonment

Authentic co-design with Māori, incorporating a Te Ao Māori worldview, and greater connectedness with whānau are key elements of Hōkai Rangi, Corrections’ new departmental strategy designed to address the long-term challenge of Māori reoffending and imprisonment. More>>

ALSO:

Pacific Island Forum: Australia v Everyone Else On Climate Action

Traditionally, communiques capture the consensus reached at the meeting. In this case, the division on display between Australia and the Pacific meant the only commitment is to commission yet another report into what action needs to be taken. More>>

ALSO:

Unscoped Or Missed Damage: Resolution For Canterbury Owners Of On-Sold Homes

People with over-cap on-sold* properties in Canterbury can now apply for a Government payment so they can get on and repair their homes. More>>

ALSO:

Hamilton-Auckland: First Urban Growth Partnership Signed

New Zealand’s first urban growth partnership between the Government, local councils and mana whenua was signed at a meeting of mayors, chairs and ministers in Hampton Downs today. More>>

ALSO:

Vote On Action Next Week: Secondary Principals Walk From Negotiations

“Unfortunately we consider there is no further value in continuing negotiations at this point. The government has not been able to table an offer that will be acceptable to our members.” More>>

Patrol Car Stolen, Glocks Taken: Manhunt In Gore

The driver rammed the patrol car before fleeing on foot with Police chasing, also on foot. The man has then circled back around, stolen the patrol vehicle, which had the keys left in it, and rammed another Police car... Two Police-issued Glock pistols were stolen. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 