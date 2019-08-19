Police seek sightings of Aidan Hicks
Monday, 19 August 2019, 4:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are asking for the public's help locating Aidan
Hicks, 29, who has a warrant out for his arrest.
He was
last seen in the Tauranga area on 17 August and is believed
to be travelling between there and Auckland.
Anyone who
sees Hicks should not approach him, and instead dial 111
immediately and quote file number 190815/1726.
