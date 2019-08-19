Police seek sightings of Aidan Hicks

Police are asking for the public's help locating Aidan Hicks, 29, who has a warrant out for his arrest.

He was last seen in the Tauranga area on 17 August and is believed to be travelling between there and Auckland.

Anyone who sees Hicks should not approach him, and instead dial 111 immediately and quote file number 190815/1726.





