Update - Homicide investigation, Kapiti

Police can now confirm the identity of the woman who was killed on the Kapiti Coast on Saturday 17 August.

She was 45-year-old Irina Scantee.

A 48-year-old man has been charged with murder in relation to her death.

His case was heard in the Wellington District Court this morning where he was remanded in custody.





