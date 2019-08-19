Update - Homicide investigation, Kapiti
Monday, 19 August 2019, 4:33 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now confirm the identity of the woman who was
killed on the Kapiti Coast on Saturday 17 August.
She was
45-year-old Irina Scantee.
A 48-year-old man has been
charged with murder in relation to her death.
His case was
heard in the Wellington District Court this morning where he
was remanded in
custody.
