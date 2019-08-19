Police seeking Keshava Cavenagh
Monday, 19 August 2019, 5:15 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are asking for the public's help locating 21-year-old
Keshava Cavenagh, who has warrants out for his
arrest.
Anyone who sees Cavenagh or has information about
his whereabouts should call 105.
You can also give
information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555
111.
