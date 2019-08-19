Serious crash, Wellsford
Monday, 19 August 2019, 7:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Serious crash, Wellsford"
Emergency services are at the
scene of a serious two-car crash on State Highway 1, near
Wellsford.
Police were called about 6pm.
Initial reports
suggest one person may be seriously injured.
The road is
currently blocked, with diversions in place at Wayby Valley
Road and Wellsford town centre.
Motorists are advised to
avoid the
area.
