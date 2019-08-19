Serious crash, Wellsford

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious two-car crash on State Highway 1, near Wellsford.

Police were called about 6pm.

Initial reports suggest one person may be seriously injured.

The road is currently blocked, with diversions in place at Wayby Valley Road and Wellsford town centre.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

