Locals fuming over slashed budget for library books

Guy Burns, Community Board representative and Councillor candidate, is calling for Kapiti Coast District Council to reverse its decision to slash the new book budget by 50 percent.

“I’ve been talking to locals, and they are fuming and upset the book budget has been slashed. Kapiti has the highest library membership of any NZ borough. Books are source of joy and wellbeing for all ages and peoples. Most ratepayers don’t seem to mind some their rates money being spent on Libraries; especially new books.

“There are plenty non-essential Council spending which could be used for re-establishing the new books budget. For example; over 3 million dollars is being spend on the so called ‘town centres project’ this year; these upgrades will only benefit a select few. Also; 4.3 million dollars is set aside for spending in Otaraua Park—a place where many Kapiti residents don’t even know where it is.

“Councillors have cut the book budget and with very little consultation with the communities they represent. A big oversight on their part—which will cost them dearly when locals vote in September.

