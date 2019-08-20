Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Auckland Transport Exhorbitant Spend

Tuesday, 20 August 2019, 1:11 pm
Press Release: Craig Lord

Press Release: Craig Lord Mayoral Candidate

20 AUGUST 2019

An information release from the “Our Auckland” website on 19th of August shows Auckland Transport spending $780,000 to have three pedestrian crossings installed in Papakura.

The money is being allocated from the fuel tax piggy bank via the Auckland Transport Community Safety Fund and it seems that the decision makers are happy to sign off on exorbitant projects.

Mayoral candidate Craig Lord is dubious about the contracts and unimpressed by the spend.

“$260,000 per pedestrian crossing. Someone’s playing games here. The people signing it off are happy to do so, they clearly don’t mind, and the ones coming up with the costs are laughing all the way to their beach houses.”

To make matters worse, the AT funding for the projects falls short and has to be topped up by the local board, which in turn takes money away from their other community projects.

“I don’t want AT to justify the costs to us because they’ll just spit out the data they were given. I want the contracting company in the room, with me and a handful of other Councillors, I want them to show us step by step, every bit of the project and have them justify all their charges. I want to see the figures of all the materials, and everything else associated with the projects, and then I’ll go ask other suppliers and get price comparisons. Auckland is being shafted somewhere I am going to find it.”

While the candidate agrees that safety improvements should be made wherever possible, he is perturbed by the way the process works.

“Is anyone double checking or triple checking the costings? How many tenders were put in for the work? Are they being cross checked, or have the departments become so blasé about these things that they treat it like a normal weekly grocery trip? If this is just one project in one suburb, just think about how much is being spent frivolously across the entire city each month. It’s not good. In fact, it’s atrocious.”

Lord vows to pull in all consultants and contractors and have each and every one of them audited for their own KPI’s and their “value for money” to the citizens of Auckland.


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop. 20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Craig Lord on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Commerce Commission: Retail Fuel "Not As Competitive As It Could Be"

The Commission has outlined some options it considers could improve competition. There are two broad sets of options it thinks may have the potential to help create a competitive wholesale market. These are:

• Greater contractual freedom to make it easier for resellers to switch between suppliers; and
• Enabling wider participation in the majors’ joint infrastructure, notably the shared terminals and supporting logistics involved in their borrow-and-loan system.
Further options, including improving the transparency of premium petrol prices, are discussed in the draft report. More>>

 

School's In: Primary And Intermediate Principals Accept New Offer

Primary and intermediate school principals have voted to accept a new settlement from the Ministry of Education, which includes entrenched pay parity with secondary principals. More>>

ALSO:

IPCA On 'Rawshark' Investigation: Multiple Police Failings In Hager Searches Confirmed

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that the Police's unlawful search of Nicky Hager's property in October 2014 resulted from an unwitting neglect of duty and did not amount to misconduct by any individual officer... More>>

ALSO:

Broadcasting Standards: Decisions On Coverage Of Mosque Attacks

The Authority upheld one of these complaints, finding that the use of extensive excerpts from the alleged attacker’s livestream video on Sky News New Zealand had the potential to cause significant distress to audiences in New Zealand, and particularly to the family and friends of victims, and the wider Muslim community. More>>

PM's Post-Cab: Bad Mail

Cabinet was updated on the process around prisoners sending mail, following the accused Christchurch gunman sending letters that "should have been stopped". All mail of "high concern prisoners" will now be checked by a specialist team and a changes to the legal criteria for witholding mail are expecting to go to a cabinet committee in this parliamentary session. More>>

Welfare: Ongoing Drug-Test Sanctions Contradicts Govt’s Rhetoric

Reports that two-thirds of beneficiaries who fail drug tests are still having their benefit sanctioned contradicts the Government’s so-called health approach to drugs. More>>

ALSO:

Welfare: More Measures To Help Those Facing Homelessness

Ministers have announced $54 million in Government funding for initiatives which will support at-risk individuals and whānau to stay in their existing tenancies. The funding will also provide additional wrap around services. More>>

ALSO:

Corrections: New Strategy On Māori Reoffending And imprisonment

Authentic co-design with Māori, incorporating a Te Ao Māori worldview, and greater connectedness with whānau are key elements of Hōkai Rangi, Corrections’ new departmental strategy designed to address the long-term challenge of Māori reoffending and imprisonment. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 