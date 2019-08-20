Statement from the family of Kathleen Kawana

Police urgently needs to speak with 42-year-old Ri Nikora, of Flaxmere.

Mr Nikora has not been in contact with family in several weeks.

However the investigation team looking into the death of Kathleen Kawana believes he may be able to provide information that may help.

Police urges Mr Nikora to get in touch with Police and his family, who are concerned for his wellbeing.

If any member of the public has information on Mr Nikora’s whereabouts, or any information that may assist Police with the investigation into the death of Kathleen Kawana, they are urged to contact 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Statement from Kathleen’s family

Kathleen Lorna Kawana was affectionately known by her whanau as ‘Skin’ because of her small stature.

Kathleen was a loved mother of eight beautiful children, grandmother to her granddaughter “Chewybean”, and the daughter of the late Lois Timothy and Melvin Kawana of Bridge Pa.

She was the middle child of five.

Kathleen grew up in Flaxmere and was schooled at Irongate Primary, Flaxmere Intermediate and Karamu High School.

Growing up, Kathleen was a quiet person who kept to herself, however she was always there when her family needed her.

Surrounded by loving friends and family, Kathleen was laid to rest in Bridge Pa on 16 August.

The whanau is still in shock about Kathleen’s passing and we ask that anyone with information about her movements, or anyone who saw or spoke to her, let the Police know.

The family will continue to grieve for her.

She will be sadly missed by all.

In the words fondly used by Kathleen … go man!

