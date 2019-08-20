Get your SCARE on!

Stratford District Youth Council (SDYC) is looking for unique personalities to bring to life the greatest show of lost souls, as ‘A Scary Night’ returns to Taranaki Pioneer Village with ‘Carnival’.

After the success of the first ‘A Scary Night’ event in 2018, it is clear people love experiencing something out of the ordinary.

SDYC Co-Chairperson Harmony Hanover said, “Last year's 'A Scary Night' was spooky and fun, and we aren’t clowning around when we say this year it will be even better.”

“This September we're bringing you 'A Scary Night: Carnival' so don't miss out on all the scares and fun, and come see how haunted we have become,” said Harmony.

'A Scary Night: Carnival' is an immersive theatre style experience that will take attendees into the world of a crazy circus ringleader and his village of carnival characters. Think "The Greatest Showman" meets "American Horror Story"!

SDYC Co-Chairperson Connor Giblin said, “It has really bought out the creativity of Youth Councillors and provides a great opportunity to build their understanding of what is involved in bringing ideas to life. Last year I personally enjoyed preforming and learning new skills in leadership and creative thinking,” he said.

The value of being involved extends to all volunteers. Performers, production crew, guides and more are all needed to bring the event to life. Mr Giblin encourages people to get involved early to secure their role and says the event is about giving it a go. “If you think you’re a little too chicken to buy a ticket, then get on board as a volunteer as there is just as much fun behind the scenes,” he said.

Follow facebook.com/StratfordDistrictYouthCouncil for more information and announcements, or contact Peter Boyd Community Development Officer on pboyd@stratford.govt.nz

Get involved early to secure your role. Volunteer registrations close Sunday 8 September 2019.

'A Scary Night: Carnival' will be held on Saturday 28 September and tickets will be on sale from 1 September.



