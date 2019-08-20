Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police acknowledge sentencing of Shaun Keenan

Tuesday, 20 August 2019, 5:34 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Inspector Brent Matuku, Central District Police:

Police acknowledge the sentencing today of Shaun Keenan in New Plymouth District Court.

Keenan has been sentenced to three years and eight months' imprisonment for multiple counts relating to theft, forgery, and obtaining by deception.

He was also ordered to pay $75,000 in reparation.

Keenan’s offending took place during his time as CEO of the Ngāti Te Whiti Whenua Topu Trust.

He was a respected leader held in high regard, who used his standing in the community and his position as a former Police officer to gain the trust of others.

He abused this position to siphon off funds he was entrusted to look after, and which Ngāti Te Whiti had hoped would contribute to the construction of a marae.

Keenan’s greed led to offending which has devastated the Ngāti Te Whiti community.

His victims have spoken of the anguish and sense of loss they feel, not only for themselves but for their whanau and future generations who have been deprived of the long-standing aspiration to build a marae.

When alerted to this offending Police undertook a comprehensive investigation into what was established to be large-scale offending.

I would like to share my thanks to those affected by Keenan’s offending who spoke with Police and assisted with the investigation.

Their support of this prosecution, alongside the work of the investigation team, enabled Police to secure Keenan’s conviction.


