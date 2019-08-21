Road closure - State Highway 2, Te Puna
Wednesday, 21 August 2019, 9:41 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Road closure - State Highway 2, Te Puna - State Highway 2,
Wairoa Bridge, Te Puna - Bay of Plenty"
Motorists are
advised that State Highway 2, near the Wairoa Bridge, Te
Puna is closed due to a truck crash.
The crash happened at
around 08:50am when the truck transporting chemicals went
off the road.
Some chemicals have been spilt on the road
however there is no risk to the public.
No one was injured
in the crash.
The road could be closed for some time
while emergency services clear the scene.
Diversions are
in place.
Motorists are asked to expect delays or to avoid
the area if
possible.
