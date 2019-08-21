Road closure - State Highway 2, Te Puna

State Highway 2, Wairoa Bridge, Te Puna - Bay of Plenty

Motorists are advised that State Highway 2, near the Wairoa Bridge, Te Puna is closed due to a truck crash.

The crash happened at around 08:50am when the truck transporting chemicals went off the road.

Some chemicals have been spilt on the road however there is no risk to the public.

No one was injured in the crash.

The road could be closed for some time while emergency services clear the scene.

Diversions are in place.

Motorists are asked to expect delays or to avoid the area if possible.

