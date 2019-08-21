Auckland Needs a Pacific Cultural Centre Now

For too long our voice has gone unheard. It's time for us to stand up and be counted.

Auckland has the largest Pacific population (300,000) of any city in the world. That's a compelling point of difference and cause for celebration. A Pacific Cultural Centre will evoke community pride, become a focal point for tourism, create jobs and make an enormous financial contribution to the economy.

We believe X is the best site because of the availability of vacant land, proximity to the airport and location in the heart of South Auckland.

The precedent exists. In Hawaii the Polynesian Cultural Centre is one of the biggest employers on the North Shore of Oahu. It has 1,200 employees including 750 students and 200 community members working part-time. More than 40 million people have visited the Centre. That represents hundreds of billions of dollars in economic benefit.

Sign the Petition. Let's make our collective voice heard and in doing so bring all of our peoples together.

© Scoop Media

