Firearms collection events head south: Milton to Balclutha this week

Police encourage firearm owners in the Milton area to attend a prohibited firearms amnesty and buy-back collection event on Friday, 23 August.

The event will be held at the Toko Rugby Club, 298 Union Street, Milton, from 10am to 2pm.

Now’s the time to get to an event in a town near you to hand in for buy-back or amnesty.

There will also be collection events this weekend for firearm owners in Owaka and Balclutha.

An event will be held at the Owaka Search and Rescue Club, 41 Papatowai Highway, on Saturday 24 August, 10am to 2pm, and at the Balclutha War Memorial Hall, 4 Clyde Street, on Sunday 25 August from 10am to 2pm.

Police want to thank the firearms' community for their positive response to the collection events so far, and look forward to welcoming you Friday and during the weekend.

For more information on collection events please go to: https://www.police.govt.nz/advice/firearms-and-safety/changes-firearms-law-prohibited-firearms/local-collection-events-amnesty or call 0800 311 311.

