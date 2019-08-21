Firearms collection events in Reefton and Westport this week

Police encourage firearm owners in the Reefton area to attend a prohibited firearms amnesty and buy-back collection event on Saturday 24 August.

The event will be held at the Reefton Racecourse, 7830 Racecourse Road, Reefton, from 12.30pm to 3pm.

Now’s the time to get to an event in a town near you to hand in for buy-back or amnesty.

If you can’t make the event in Reefton there will also be a collection event this weekend for firearm owners in Westport.

An event will be held at the Westport Racing Club, 15 Derby Street, Westport, on Sunday 25 August, 10am to 12.30pm.

Police want to thank the firearms' community for their positive response to the collection events so far, and look forward to welcoming you during the weekend.

For more information on collection events please go to: https://www.police.govt.nz/advice/firearms-and-safety/changes-firearms-law-prohibited-firearms/local-collection-events-amnesty or call 0800 311 311.





© Scoop Media

