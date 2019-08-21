Firearms collection event in Te Pohue this Sunday
Wednesday, 21 August 2019, 10:50 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police encourage firearm owners in the wider Te Pohue area,
north of Napier, to attend a prohibited firearms amnesty and
buy-back collection event this week at the Te Pohue School,
44 Richmond Road, RD2, Te Pohue.
The event will be held on
Sunday 25 August from 11.30am to 2.30pm.
Now’s the time
to get to an event in a town near you to hand in for
buy-back or amnesty.
Police want to thank the firearms'
community for their positive response to the collection
events so far, and look forward to welcoming you on
Sunday.
For more information on collection events please
go to: https://www.police.govt.nz/advice/firearms-and-safety/changes-firearms-law-prohibited-firearms/local-collection-events-amnesty
or call 0800 311
311.
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop. 20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Legal Issues: Gordon Campbell On The Commerce Commission Fuel Report
Yesterday’s interim Commerce Commission report on the fuel industry will do nothing to endear the major oil companies to the New Zealand public.
Apoparently, the fuel industry is an oligopoly where the Big Three (BP, Mobil and Z) that import 90% of this country’s fuel also control the supply, pricing, profit margins etc etc, from wharf to petrol pump, thereby all but throttling genuine competition at every stage along the way. More>>