Firearms collection event in Te Pohue this Sunday

Police encourage firearm owners in the wider Te Pohue area, north of Napier, to attend a prohibited firearms amnesty and buy-back collection event this week at the Te Pohue School, 44 Richmond Road, RD2, Te Pohue.

The event will be held on Sunday 25 August from 11.30am to 2.30pm.

Now’s the time to get to an event in a town near you to hand in for buy-back or amnesty.

Police want to thank the firearms' community for their positive response to the collection events so far, and look forward to welcoming you on Sunday.

For more information on collection events please go to: https://www.police.govt.nz/advice/firearms-and-safety/changes-firearms-law-prohibited-firearms/local-collection-events-amnesty or call 0800 311 311.





