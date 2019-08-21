Old phones as a lifeline for victims in danger



The old cell phones buried deep in your cupboard drawers can actually be used to save someone’s life.

Whangaia Nga Pa Harakeke in Hawke’s Bay is a Police-sponsored initiative where Police and local non-government organisations are working in partnership to reduce family harm.

Family harm victims seeking help can be fraught with challenges as their access to help can often be maliciously blocked.

“Most offenders often recognise that damaging or stealing of victims’ phones is the first step in preventing access and controlling their victims,” says Constable Reece Marshall, Family Intervention Team.

One of the ways the group is helping victims of family harm is by providing cell phones that can be used to contact the Police for emergencies.

The group currently have limited supply of phones and is appealing to the wider community to drop off their old phones at chosen locations.

“The last time the group ran a similar initiative we managed to collect 20 – 30 phones over a period of a week,” says Constable Marshall.

Make sure these old phones are still in working condition and don’t forget the charger when you are dropping the phones off.

These old phones can act as a lifeline to a victim who is in danger.

You can drop them off at the Hastings or Napier Police Station front counter.

Alternatively if you have a large number of phones that we could pick up, call the Eastern District Police on 06 871 0500 and ask to speak with someone in the Whangaia Nga Pa Harakeke team.

