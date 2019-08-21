Tamihere cuts would “gut public transport”

Mayor Phil Goff:

“Mr Tamihere’s plan is unfundable, unworkable and undeliverable. It’s pure fantasy.

“There is no business case to back it up, no engineering case to show that it’s even viable.

“It’s electioneering nonsense costing billions of dollars that the government wont fund and Aucklanders couldn’t and wouldn’t fund through their rates.

“The Auckland Transport Alignment Project massively increased funding by $9 billion. It is getting projects around the city underway, like the Eastern Busway and extensions to the Northern Busway, stations like Puhinui, and major arterial roads like Penlink and Mill Road.

“Tamihere would create commuter chaos by promising to slash $4.3 billion worth of funding for transport projects. That would gut public transport and massively increase congestion.”





