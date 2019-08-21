Tamihere cuts would “gut public transport”
Wednesday, 21 August 2019, 1:15 pm
Press Release: Phil Goff
For immediate release
Tamihere cuts would “gut
public transport”
Mayor Phil Goff:
“Mr
Tamihere’s plan is unfundable, unworkable and
undeliverable. It’s pure fantasy.
“There is no
business case to back it up, no engineering case to show
that it’s even viable.
“It’s electioneering nonsense
costing billions of dollars that the government wont fund
and Aucklanders couldn’t and wouldn’t fund through their
rates.
“The Auckland Transport Alignment Project
massively increased funding by $9 billion. It is getting
projects around the city underway, like the Eastern Busway
and extensions to the Northern Busway, stations like
Puhinui, and major arterial roads like Penlink and Mill
Road.
“Tamihere would create commuter chaos by promising
to slash $4.3 billion worth of funding for transport
projects. That would gut public transport and massively
increase
congestion.”
