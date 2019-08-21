Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Sentencing for record meth bust in Northland

Wednesday, 21 August 2019, 1:33 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police


"Operation Frontia - Sentencing for record meth bust in Northland"

Attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Lloyd Schmid, National Organised Crime Group:

New Zealand Police acknowledge today’s sentencing at the High Court in Whangarei for Stevie Cullen and Selaima Fakaosilea for their involvement in the country’s largest-ever meth seizure.

In June 2016, Northland Police uncovered a record 501 kilograms of meth after a boat was found abandoned on 90 Mile beach.

The majority of meth seized was located in a rental caravan, while a further haul was discovered buried in sand dunes on the beach.

Following the seizure, a significant operation – named Operation Frontia - was launched in Kaitaia led by the National Organised Crime Group and assisted by Northland CIB and Customs.

The police investigation revealed an organised criminal group was behind the importation of the record haul of meth.

A total of eight people were arrested over the course of the investigation.

Six men were previously convicted and sentenced in court after pleading guilty to meth importation, while Cullen and Fakaosilea were found guilty following a trial.

The largest sentence handed down to one of the offenders involved was 27 years imprisonment.

The street value of the meth seized was estimated to be worth approximately $500million at the time and it remains the largest-ever seizure of methamphetamine in New Zealand’s history.

Detective Senior Sergeant Lloyd Schmid says the arrests and convictions were a great outcome, which came about as a direct result of information received from the public in the days prior following suspicious activity in the area.

“I want to acknowledge the local community in the Kaitaia area who witnessed unusual behaviour and notified Police.

“They could tell there was illegal activity taking place and they were not going to tolerate this offending in their own community.

It is thanks to their assistance that we were able to prevent the immeasurable harm that this meth was destined to cause throughout New Zealand.

“I also want to recognise the large number of police staff involved in this operation for their dedication and tireless efforts to get this result.

“From the great work by Northland Police who initially pulled over the campervan containing packages of meth, to the large number of staff from the Police Organised Crime Group who spent weeks working on the operation in Kaitaia and Auckland with the support of Northland Police officers, as well as our International Liaison officers in Bangkok and Guangzhou.

“I also want to thank Customs staff for their support in the joint investigation into the origin of the importation following the meth seizure.

“We are extremely pleased to be able to hold these criminals to account.

These offenders are motivated by financial greed and have absolutely no regard for the devastation and harm that this drug causes to addicts and vulnerable people in our community.

“We will continue to do everything we can to disrupt meth supply chains and prevent further harm in our community.

We hope this result sends a strong message to criminals that the consequences for this type of drug offending are extremely serious and you will be arrested and held to account.

“We continue to ask the public to help assist us in preventing any further harm from meth in the community by reporting any suspicious activity to Police or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop. 20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Legal Issues: Gordon Campbell On The Commerce Commission Fuel Report

Yesterday’s interim Commerce Commission report on the fuel industry will do nothing to endear the major oil companies to the New Zealand public.

Apoparently, the fuel industry is an oligopoly where the Big Three (BP, Mobil and Z) that import 90% of this country’s fuel also control the supply, pricing, profit margins etc etc, from wharf to petrol pump, thereby all but throttling genuine competition at every stage along the way. More>>

 

Emergency Govt Bill: Overriding Local Licensing For The Rugby

“It’s pretty clear some clubs are having difficulty persuading their district licensing committees to grant a special licence to extend their hours for this obviously special event, and so it makes sense for Parliament to allow clubs to meet a community desire." More>>

ALSO:

Leaving Contract Early: KiwiBuild Programme Losing Another Top Boss

Ms O'Sullivan began a six-month contract as head of KiwiBuild Commercial in February, but the Housing Ministry has confirmed she has resigned and will depart a month early to take up a new job. More>>

ALSO:

Proposed National Policy Statement: Helping Our Cities Grow Up And Out

“We need a new approach to planning that allows our cities to grow up, especially in city centres and around transport connections. We also have to allow cities to expand in a way that protects our special heritage areas, the natural environment and highly productive land." More>>

ALSO:

Ombudsman's Report: Ngāpuhi Elder 'Shocked' By Conditions At Ngawha Prison

A prominent Ngāpuhi elder is shocked to find inmates at Ngawha Prison are denied water and forced to relieve themselves in the exercise yard... Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier has released a report highly critical of conditions at the Northland prison. More>>

ALSO:

Promises: Independent Election Policy Costing Unit A Step Closer

The creation of an entity to provide political parties with independent and non-partisan policy costings is a step closer today, according to Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Associate Finance Minister James Shaw. More>>

ALSO:

School's In: Primary And Intermediate Principals Accept New Offer

Primary and intermediate school principals have voted to accept a new settlement from the Ministry of Education, which includes entrenched pay parity with secondary principals. More>>

ALSO:

IPCA On 'Rawshark' Investigation: Multiple Police Failings In Hager Searches Confirmed

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that the Police's unlawful search of Nicky Hager's property in October 2014 resulted from an unwitting neglect of duty and did not amount to misconduct by any individual officer... More>>

ALSO:

Broadcasting Standards: Decisions On Coverage Of Mosque Attacks

The Authority upheld one of these complaints, finding that the use of extensive excerpts from the alleged attacker’s livestream video on Sky News New Zealand had the potential to cause significant distress to audiences in New Zealand, and particularly to the family and friends of victims, and the wider Muslim community. More>>

PM's Post-Cab: Bad Mail

Cabinet was updated on the process around prisoners sending mail, following the accused Christchurch gunman sending letters that "should have been stopped". All mail of "high concern prisoners" will now be checked by a specialist team and a changes to the legal criteria for witholding mail are expecting to go to a cabinet committee in this parliamentary session. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 