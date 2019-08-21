Rotorua retains its gold-level mountain biking status

For immediate release

21 August 2019

Rotorua retains its gold-level mountain biking status

The International Mountain Biking Association (IMBA) has reconfirmed Rotorua’s status as one of the world’s best mountain biking destinations by renewing the city’s gold-level Ride Centre™ status for another four years. There are currently only six gold-level IMBA Ride Centres in the world.

IMBA’s Ride Centre designation recognises progressive trail communities that value mountain biking and have a trail-forward approach that serves their community members alongside recreational tourism. In their assessment of Rotorua, they noted:

Many of the trails that cover Whakarewarewa National Forest were built by mountain bikers and capture the riding experience mountain bikers crave, with twists and turns that are fun to ride at any speed. Rotorua offers rides for every level of mountain biker - from family fun to expert level - as well as details like excellent trail maps, central accommodation and a plethora of bike rental options.

Dave Wiens, IMBA Executive Director said: “A gold-level IMBA Ride Center is the best of the best. Rotorua has what so many destinations aspire to have, and their commitment to mountain biking is evidenced in their status renewal. The trails and facilities for mountain bikers are world-class.”

Michelle Templer, Destination Rotorua Chief Executive said: “Mountain biking plays an important role in Rotorua’s reputation as a great place to live and visit. We know that people come here from all over the world to bike our trails and that reputation has been enhanced by the success of events like Crankworx and the Enduro World Series.

“The mountain biking industry is also an important contributor to Rotorua’s economy, attracting businesses and investment, as well as visitor spend.”

A 2018 economic impact study revealed that people who ride in Rotorua’s Whakarewarewa forest contribute between $30m and $50m in spending annually to the local economy.

Deputy Mayor Dave Donaldson, who is chairman of the board for Crankworx Rotorua, said: “The renewal of our IMBA gold status is a sensational achievement for our community. It acknowledges the continued passion, enthusiasm and commitment the Rotorua community has to keeping the trails in such a fantastic condition.

“It is also no accident that Rotorua is blessed with an ever increasing range of businesses and services, employing over 300 people, to cater to every rider’s requirements.”

Rotorua was first assigned the IMBA gold status in 2015.





© Scoop Media

