Cemeteries bylaw consultation opens today
Wednesday, 21 August 2019, 1:53 pm
Press Release: Waikato District Council
21 August 2019
Consultation has opened today on the
Waikato District Council Cemeteries Bylaw.
A 2016 review
of Council’s Cemeteries Bylaw restricted the
pre-purchasing of plots to only when a relative was to be
buried.
“We received feedback from the public about
this and are proposing to amend this clause so plots can be
pre-purchased at any time. The number of plots that can be
purchased at any one time is proposed to remain at two,”
Cemetery and Halls Officer Deidre MacDonald
says.
Submissions close at 5pm on 22 September 2019. You
can tell us what you think by making a submission online at
waikatodistrict.govt.nz/cemeteriesbylaw,
by emailing consult@waidc.govt.nz or post it to Waikato
District Council, Attn: Corporate Planner, Private Bag 544,
Ngaruawahia
3742.
ENDS
