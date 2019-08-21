Arrest following Galloway fires

A 38-year-old South Canterbury man has been arrested in relation to two arsons in Galloway near Alexandra, Central Otago.

The fires occurred on 13 and 14 August 2019 in Galloway, 7km east of Alexandra.

The first fire was in an unoccupied homestead and the second fire was in occupied workers' accommodation.

No-one was injured and limited damage was done.

The man has been charged with arson, burglary, and making false statements to Police.

Police have not ruled out laying further charges.

The man is due to appear in Alexandra District Court on Thursday 22 August.

"The alleged offending has had the Galloway community on edge for months so this arrest has brought a degree of relief to the families in the area,” says Detective Sergeant Derek Shaw of Central Otago Police.

“The most worrying aspect of the alleged offending has been the threat of fire over the last six months given the extreme fire risk which continues to persist in the area and that the alleged offending had escalated.

"The arrest has been the result of excellent co-operation between the Galloway community and local Police.”

As this matter is now before the Courts, Police have no further comment.

