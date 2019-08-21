Appeal for information following service station incidents

Attribute to Senior Sergeant Greg Baird:

Invercargill Police are appealing for information following two recent incidents which targeted the same service station.

On Tuesday 20 August, about 9pm, a man entered the BP Elles Road service station and threatened the attendant with a knife before stealing a quantity of cash.

The man is described as possibly Maori with dark hair, and small patches of facial hair on the tip of his chin and his jaw.

He was in his late teens or early twenties and was of slim build, around 170cm tall.

He was wearing black pants and black sneakers with a black hoodie pulled up over his head and had a beanie on.

He was last seen walking from the station and turning left onto Dalrymple Street, heading towards Princes Street.

Police are also investigating another incident which occurred at the same service station at 10pm last Friday, 16 August.

On this occasion a man has entered the store and demanded cigarettes before removing a quantity of various brands of cigarettes from the rack and then running away from the scene, heading north on Elles Road.

The offender was a wearing camo patterned face mask and a plain grey cap.

He was described as having dark skin and was around 175cm to 185cm tall.

He was wearing a grey hoodie with dark writing on the side, possibly Quicksilver branded, and black track pants.

It is possible that the two incidents are related.

Police would like to speak to anybody that may have information on these crimes or who may have witnessed any suspicious activity around the area, including Dalrymple and Princes Street, before or after either incident.

Police would also like any information about anybody who may have been in possession of an unusual quantity of cigarettes.

Anybody with any information can contact the Invercargill Police on 03 211 0400 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.





