Completion of Albert/Campbell Street roundabout

Wednesday, 21 August 2019, 4:07 pm
Thames Coromandel District Council

The new roundabout at the intersection of Campbell and Albert streets is set for completion by the end of August, after just a few delays, due to the weather.

Cement stabilisation, where the soil is improved for construction purposes, was completed last week and the surface of the road is being permanently sealed this week.

"The area will still remain closed to traffic with a detour in place, while ensuring businesses have access at all times," says Andrew Boden, our town centre upgrade project manager.

"This mini-roundabout was not in the scope of the original town centre upgrade; however, we've taken on board public feedback and this mini-roundabout will address the road safety concerns that were raised," says Mr Boden.

Other works progressing in Whitianga


Taputapuatea Stream

Consultation is underway with local iwi Ngati Hei, Forest and Bird and nearby residents for the concept design of the proposed footbridge and boardwalk to go over Taputapuatea Stream in Whitianga.

It is intended the bridge and boardwalk will join existing footpaths and tracks on Taputapuatea Spit and into Pacific Estate residential area.

The design is progressing, with the footbridge planned to be 12.7 meters long, with a pest control gate to reduce the risk of pests entering this coastal environment. The bridge will be a similar timber structure to the one recently installed in Flaxmill Bay. It offers pedestrians a safer alternative route to the highway for accessing the coastal area.

We are in discussion with local iwi Ngati Hei, regarding artworks incorporated in the design. Applications for resource and building consents have also been lodged, with the expectation the footbridge and boardwalk will be built before the end of the year.


Buffalo Beach fitness equipment

After listening to community feedback, we’re looking at a new location for the outdoor fitness station at Buffalo Beach Reserve.

We are now proposing to set up the station opposite Surf St, which is closer to the toilet block and the existing walkway, providing better accessibility and minimal impact on other activities and views at the reserve.

The fitness station will have five pieces of equipment that will allow a range of activities for a complete outdoor workout.

The equipment is expected to be installed in early October. We have started mowing the site to get it ready for the equipment.

