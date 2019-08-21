Serious incident, Levin

Police is currently seeking three offenders who have escaped Police custody in Levin this evening.

They are Wiremu Eparaima, Te Wera Hemara, and Emmanuel Witana.

About 5:40pm, the three were being placed into transport at Levin District Court when an offender has restrained one of the officers in order to aid in the escape of three other offenders.

The three ran from the station and got into the car of a man unknown to them, and demanded he drive away.

A short time later they got out of this vehicle and left on foot.

Levin Police do not want to unduly concern members of the public but advise the community to be aware and report any suspicious activity to Police by calling 111 immediately.

If you see any of these three people do not approach them, and call 111 immediately.

Any information that may assist can also be reported to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police is committed to locating and arresting these offenders as quickly as possible and asks for the public’s support to do this.



Photos - serious incident, Levin"

Police is now in a position to release images of the three men wanted after escaping Police custody in Levin earlier this evening. Images, online at: http://www.police.govt.nz/news/release/photos-serious-incident-levin

