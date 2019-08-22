SAFE celebrates World Plant Milk Day 2019

Today is ‘World Plant Milk Day’ meaning animal protection organisations from across the globe will be celebrating the rising popularity of dairy-free products.

Joining forces with ProVeg International and Plant Based News, New Zealand animal rights organisation SAFE is supporting the growing number of Kiwis who want to milk the benefits that dairy-free products have to offer.

SAFE Eat Kind Programme Officer Kylie Dale says plant-based products are allowing Kiwis to make ethical, healthier choices.

"Opting for plant-based varieties empowers Kiwis to make healthier choices that are better for the environment and animals," says Kylie.

"Every dairy cow is a mother. To keep continuously producing milk, her calf is taken away at just a few days old. Around two million calves are killed each year in this country and regarded as unwanted by-products."

"Dairy is also high in saturated fat and cholesterol, and its production contributes significantly to environmental degradation."

Plant-based lifestyles have also had the seal of approval from the UN. The 2019 Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report recommended a transition from diets high in meat and dairy, to a more balanced diet rich with plant-based food.

"A growing number of conscious Kiwis are seeking out products that don’t contribute to the suffering of animals. A recent Horizon Research poll found that one in five New Zealanders are consuming less dairy compared with a year ago."

"A simple swap can have a significant impact, and it’s never been easier for people to opt for plant-based products. Kiwis can join the millions of people around the globe by taking SAFE’s Dairy-Free Pledge to learn about the huge variety of dairy-free options available for World Plant Milk Day."





