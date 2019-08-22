Foxton Heated Pools opens with Family Fun Day

Foxton Heated Pools opens for the extended summer season on Sunday 1 September with a free Family Fun Day from 10am to 2pm.

Aquatics Horowhenua Programmes and Events Supervisor Lewis Young said the day offers an opportunity for the community to try what the Foxton Heated Pools has to offer.

“There will be a free AquaCise class from 9am to 10am, and information about Streamline Swim School. We’ll have plenty of activities on offer too, including a dunk tank, a photo-booth, a bouncy castle, outdoor games, inflatable and lots of water-based fun!” he said.

This will be the second year Foxton Heated Pools has been open from September until the end of April. The season was extended in 2018 following consultation on Council’s Long Term Plan 2018-2038, which showed the public wanted the pools to be open for longer.

Mr Young said Aquatics Horowhenua is now able to offer more programmes and activities in Foxton, including two terms of its popular Streamline Swim School and an ever-growing fitness timetable.

“The longer open season has been working well. The pools in Foxton are heated, and last year they were popular throughout the open season. People in Foxton, Foxton Beach and surrounding townships have told us they appreciate greater access to heated pools in their local area,” he said.

For more information, visit the Aquatics Horowhenua website, aquatics.horowhenua.govt.nz, or view the event on the Aquatics Horowhenua Facebook page.





