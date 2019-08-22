Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Transport Agency welcomes next steps for light rail

Thursday, 22 August 2019, 11:53 am
Press Release: NZTA

22 August 2019


Transport Agency welcomes next steps for light rail in Auckland

The NZ Transport Agency is welcoming the next steps in the process for the City Centre to Māngere Light Rail Project, announced by Government today.

The Government has requested both the NZ Transport Agency and NZ Infra to prepare refined proposals for the City Centre to Māngere Light Rail (CC2M) rapid transit corridor and future network integration.

The NZ Transport Agency aims to deliver a well-considered and detailed proposal for Government consideration, with the aim of providing an effective rapid transit solution that is sustainable and supports long term community benefits.

Following NZ Infra tabling its proposal in May 2018, the Government asked the Ministry of Transport for advice on its options in respect of approaches to the delivery, construction and funding and financing of the CC2M line.

The Government has subsequently asked the Ministry to run a structured process to work with the NZ Transport Agency and NZ Infra over the next four to six months to prepare refined proposals for the CC2M rapid transit corridor with the intent that a preferred delivery partner is decided by Cabinet early next year.

The NZ Transport Agency is currently preparing a range of information that will be provided to the Ministry of Transport as part of their assessment process.

The Transport Agency has made good progress on the Indicative Business Case for CC2M. While the Transport Agency acknowledges previous market engagement processes undertaken as part of the IBC development, the Agency is now taking part in a new process, and as such will look to engage with advisors and consultants as is appropriate for that process.

The NZ Transport Agency also acknowledges the initial engagement of local communities, mana whenua, businesses and local government around the CC2M project. As part of the new proposals process, the Agency is committed to developing a comprehensive approach to engaging with local communities, mana whenua, businesses and local government.

Due to the commercially sensitive nature of the Ministry of Transport’s assessment process, the Transport Agency will not be making any further comment in relation to today’s announcement.

