A Better Auckland Needs Better Protection For Special Places

Thursday, 22 August 2019, 2:17 pm
Press Release: Better Auckland

Auckland’s precious green spaces need better protection say Better Auckland council candidates, Carmel Claridge and Mike Padfield.

Carmel Claridge who is standing for Maungakiekie Tamaki says: ‘Our native city forests, waterways and reserves are taonga - very special places for all of us. Better Auckland will preserve and protect them - providing sound governance of our precious green spaces so that they will be shielded from the effects of increasing housing density and enjoyed by future generations.’

Mike Padfield who is standing for Orakei adds: `The Freedom Camping Act 2011 is a poor piece of legislation. Establishing a regulatory framework around it is only going to lead to a range of problems that Local Boards will be expected to try and manage without the resources to do so.’

Carmel is Chair of environmental groups Friends of Pourewa Valley and Tamaki Estuary Environment Forum. She is a recognised ‘hands on’ environmentalist and effective leader in ensuring better guardianship of our natural environment. Mike is committed to protecting our beaches and reserves and has a long record in championing environmental issues.

The Better Auckland candidates are not affiliated with any political party and are campaiging on a programme of policies for progress rather than political manoevering. Together Carmel and Mike would hold ten per cent of the votes in a new Auckland Council.

Carmel explains: `We want to get things done to improve the city we love. Policies for progress instead of party politics are well overdue around the Council table. For too long Auckland local politics has been long on promises and short on action.’

Under the banner Better Auckland - Carmel Claridge (Maungakiekie Tamaki) and Mike Padfield (Orakei) are standing for election to Auckland Council so that the voices of Aucklanders can at last be heard and that they can help make Auckand better by delivering on real promises.

Carmel has already saved residents over $36,000 simply by cutting ratepayer funded food from local board meetings, and was the only local board member to vote against subsidising private tree pruning. Mike has been a tireless campaigner to make sure that new housing developments don’t spoil the special character of the community and that safe and efficient transport solutions are found for a growing City.

Carmel says: `I will make sure that the community voice of Maungakiekie Tamaki is heard loud and clear at the Auckland Council table. As founding member of the Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance, and Transport Lead on the Orakei Local Board I’ve learned how to effectively hold Council, including Auckland Transport, to account and ensure a ‘no waste’ approach to local government. Small savings soon add up and can make a huge difference to helping create a Better Auckland.’

Carmel and Mike pride themselves on being hands on representatives. As Acting and Deputy Chair of the Orakei Local Board, Carmel has proven leadership skills. She is also a dedicated environmentalist - chairing Friends of Pourewa Valley and the Tamaki Estuary Environment Forum.

Mike has been an Eastern Suburbs resident for all his adult life and is active in supporting a wide variety of community groups and churches. He has more than twenty years experience tackling Auckland Council on issues related to transport, parks, safer communities and more responsible local use of your rates.

Better Auckland’s Key Priorities Are

1) Protect our parks and reserves from Council sales, and freedom camping

2) Protect our beaches from sewerage overflows - let’s stop the flooding on Tamaki drive

3) Protect our community from the effects of inappropriate housing developments

4) Protect and establish safe travel routes, including those for alternative transport modes, and preserve necessary parking around our community

5) Force Council to return more of our rates to our area

