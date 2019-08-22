Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Marlborough’s economic growth continues

Thursday, 22 August 2019, 3:18 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council


Marlborough’s economy grew a healthy 2.1% in the 12 months to June 2019, slightly below the national average of 2.5%, Infometrics says in its latest quarterly economic update.

Marlborough has experienced some years of strong population growth. Health enrolments, which are a proxy for population growth, rose by 2.1% here in the June year, indicating that the population continues to grow strongly.

Marlborough’s unemployment rate averaged 3.4% in the 12 months to June, well below the national average of 4.1%. Growth in traffic volumes of 3.5% shows strength in underlying economic activity, well ahead of the national increase of 1.5%.

A growing population has driven demand for housing, which has in turn been fueling house price growth. Marlborough house values grew by 6.6% and reached an average of $477,000 in the 12 months to June, considerably lower than the national average of $687,000. Despite the growth in prices, housing is more affordable in Marlborough now than in the period just before the global financial crisis. House sales increased by 2.6% compared to the previous year, well ahead of the rest of the country which declined by 0.9%.
Although the number of residential consents were down to 249 for the year to June, off a peak of 332 a year ago, housing consents are still at a level well above the 10-year average of 230. Non-residential building has reached a level last seen in the construction boom of the late 2000s. The total value of non-residential consents reached $55 million, up 55% on the previous year, with an additional $21m in projects set to be built compared to last year, comprising accommodation, shops and factory buildings.
The tourism boom has contributed to Marlborough’s growth over recent years but there are signs that the days of heady growth are over. Total tourist spending increased by 1.1% to $397 million, lower than national growth of 3.2%, and guest nights in commercial accommodation declined by 3.6%. However, it’s likely this picture would be more positive if private accommodation such as Airbnb was included in the figures.

Electronic card consumer spending in Marlborough increased by 4.1% over the year to June, compared to the previous year. This compares with an increase of 4.0% in New Zealand.

For further information, go to https://ecoprofile.infometrics.co.nz/Marlborough+Region/QuarterlyEconomicMonitor and Infometrics national media release: https://portal.infometrics.co.nz/Articles/Article/9759

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


New Reports: Flood Risk From Rain And Sea Under Climate Change

One report looks at what would happen when rivers are flooded by heavy rain and storms, while the other examines flooding exposure in coastal and harbour areas and how that might change with sea-level rise.

Their findings show that across the country almost 700,000 people and 411,516 buildings worth $135 billion are presently exposed to river flooding in the event of extreme weather events...

There is near certainty that the sea will rise 20-30 cm by 2040. By the end of the century, depending on whether global greenhouse gas emissions are reduced, it could rise by between 0.5 to 1.1 m, which could add an additional 116,000 people exposed to extreme coastal storm flooding. More>>

ALSO:

 
 

Gordon Campbell: On The Commerce Commission Fuel Report

The interim Commerce Commission report on the fuel industry will do nothing to endear the major oil companies to the New Zealand public... More>>

ALSO:

Emergency Govt Bill: Overriding Local Licensing For The Rugby

“It’s pretty clear some clubs are having difficulty persuading their district licensing committees to grant a special licence to extend their hours for this obviously special event, and so it makes sense for Parliament to allow clubs to meet a community desire." More>>

ALSO:

Leaving Contract Early: KiwiBuild Programme Losing Another Top Boss

Ms O'Sullivan began a six-month contract as head of KiwiBuild Commercial in February, but the Housing Ministry has confirmed she has resigned and will depart a month early to take up a new job. More>>

ALSO:

Proposed National Policy Statement: Helping Our Cities Grow Up And Out

“We need a new approach to planning that allows our cities to grow up, especially in city centres and around transport connections. We also have to allow cities to expand in a way that protects our special heritage areas, the natural environment and highly productive land." More>>

ALSO:

Ombudsman's Report: Ngāpuhi Elder 'Shocked' By Conditions At Ngawha Prison

A prominent Ngāpuhi elder is shocked to find inmates at Ngawha Prison are denied water and forced to relieve themselves in the exercise yard... Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier has released a report highly critical of conditions at the Northland prison. More>>

ALSO:

Promises: Independent Election Policy Costing Unit A Step Closer

The creation of an entity to provide political parties with independent and non-partisan policy costings is a step closer today, according to Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Associate Finance Minister James Shaw. More>>

ALSO:

School's In: Primary And Intermediate Principals Accept New Offer

Primary and intermediate school principals have voted to accept a new settlement from the Ministry of Education, which includes entrenched pay parity with secondary principals. More>>

ALSO:

IPCA On 'Rawshark' Investigation: Multiple Police Failings In Hager Searches Confirmed

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that the Police's unlawful search of Nicky Hager's property in October 2014 resulted from an unwitting neglect of duty and did not amount to misconduct by any individual officer... More>>

ALSO:

Broadcasting Standards: Decisions On Coverage Of Mosque Attacks

The Authority upheld one of these complaints, finding that the use of extensive excerpts from the alleged attacker’s livestream video on Sky News New Zealand had the potential to cause significant distress to audiences in New Zealand, and particularly to the family and friends of victims, and the wider Muslim community. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 