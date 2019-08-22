Support for Stage Three: Lakeside Concept Plan

Members of the Wānaka community have provided feedback on the Concept Plan for Stage Three of the Wānaka Lakefront Development Plan, with 86.3% of responses expressing support for the draft Plan.

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) General Manager Community Services, Thunes Cloete thanked those who took the time to share their thoughts about the Lakeside Concept Plan, either online or in attendance at the three public drop-in sessions hosted by QLDC staff.

“Staff have received invaluable feedback throughout the process, culminating in 73 largely supportive responses to the Concept Plan and a further 350 downloads of the Plan itself,” Dr Cloete said.

“While this part of Wānaka’s lakefront hasn’t moved people to participate to the same levels of the Town Centre Masterplan, the Stage Three: Lakeside area from where Bullock Creek meets Lake Wānaka through to the Wānaka Marina is becoming increasingly popular.”

All features proposed by the Concept Plan received high levels of support in submissions made, with a particular interest in options to develop and restore ecology in the area, and the provision of continuous access by way of a shared pathway for pedestrians and cyclists and a boardwalk.

“It’s also interesting to note that of the few concerns raised to QLDC staff regarding the Lakeside Plan, a number of them were in response to the Wānaka Town Centre Masterplan and concerned proposed parking changes and road closures,” Dr Cloete said.

In the coming weeks, survey data and responses will be analysed before being used to help inform a Detailed Design of the Lakeside area.

A summary of this survey data and all individual pieces of feedback can be read online at https://letstalk.qldc.govt.nz/wanaka-lakefront-development-plan



© Scoop Media

