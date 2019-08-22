Update - Serious Tuakau crash

Police remain at the scene of a serious crash on River Road, Tuakau, which was reported shortly before at 4.15pm .

The crash involves a logging truck and a car.

One person has sadly died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit and the Commercial Vehicle Safety Team will be examining the scene.

Cordons will remain in place for some time and motorists travelling to Port Waikato are still being diverted via Mercer.

We thanks motorists for their patience while we respond to this incident.





